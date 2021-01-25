DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas man charged in connection with the Capitol riot is expected to appear in court on January 25.

Garret Miller, of Richardson, is also accused of posting online death threats against Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a Capitol police officer.

Court documents show that after Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “Impeach” referring to Donald Trump, Miller responded by saying, “assassinate AOC”.

The 34-year-old is also accused of posting threats about the police officer who fatally shot a Trump supporter trying to break into the House Chamber and making comments that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick “deserved to die”. So its huntin season.”

Miller’s Twitter account was suspended for incendiary comments and he deactivated his Facebook profile.

Miller was arrested January 22 and faces a total of five federal charges — including disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, violent entry and threatening a public official.

Over the weekend, Miller’s attorney, Clint Broden, told CNN, “He did it in support of former President Trump, but regrets his actions. He has the support of his family, and a lot of the comments, as viewed in context, are really sort of misguided political hyperbole.

The detention hearing for Miller is scheduled for Monday morning in Dallas Federal Court.

Federal prosecutors want Miller to stay in jail until his trial.

