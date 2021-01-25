FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke will hold a news conference at 3:00 p.m. to announce the new police chief for the Fort Worth Police Department.

The six police chief finalists were selected from a pool of more than 50 applicants.

Strategic Government Resources conducted a national search for the new police chief.

After serving the City of Fort Worth for 28 years, Police Chief Ed Kraus retired at the end of 2020.

“We’re looking for a candidate that can build on the foundation that Ed has left us,” Mayor Betsy Price said last July. “He’s built a great unit, a great executive team, he started on the transparency, accountability for his officers and additional trainings, and a lot of community outreach.”

