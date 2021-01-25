GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Glenn Heights Police Department is investigating a deadly domestic disturbance that happened on Jan. 24 in the 600 Block of River Run Drive.
Police said a man was shot but survived and is currently receiving emergency medical treatment as a result of his injuries.
The suspect involved in the shooting is currently in custody pending an ongoing investigation.
Law enforcement investigators have categorized the shooting as a domestic disturbance, posing no ongoing threat to public safety and the surrounding community.
