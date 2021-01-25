GRANBURY (CBSDFW.COM) – Hood County Sheriff’s Office Investigators conducted raids on two different gambling operations over the weekend, seizing a total of 88 liner machines and shutting them down.
“Gambling in the State of Texas is illegal and will not be tolerated in Hood County. They provided a safe place for outlaws and I am happy with the outcome of this investigation,” said Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds.
One gambling site was in the 2600 block of West Hwy. 377 and the second was in the 6000 block of Fall Creek Hwy.
Sheriff Deeds said the gambling establishments in question facilitated other criminal activity, such as selling of illegal drugs and stolen property.
The case is still under investigation and arrests are pending for the people responsible for operating the gambling establishments.
