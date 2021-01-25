WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) — A Texas man with a handgun and ammunition in his pickup truck was arrested near White House grounds on January 22 after telling an officer “he needed information about the Oval Office,” court documents show.
Macias Santiago, 37, from Midland, was parked at a meter when he asked an officer in full uniform if he could park there, then added the remark about Oval Office information, the documents say.
According to court papers, a search of the vehicle yielded a working unlicensed .40 caliber pistol, two fully loaded 8 round magazines and an opened box of 79 rounds of ammunition.
