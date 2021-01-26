FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County health officials are reporting the first COVID-19-related death of a child 10 or younger since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Calling the child’s death a “rarity,” Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja acknowledged that this week hospitalizations and case spread of the disease are dropping across the region.
Taneja credited vaccinations for the hospital case drop, during Tuesday’s county commissioner’s meeting.
Here’s a preview of a new vaccine data site launching soon locally. Can see number of vaccine doses administered, and where they’re going pic.twitter.com/sy0lGFM6uv
— Jason Allen (@CBS11JasonAllen) January 26, 2021
Taneja also shared that he wants to follow the CDC vulnerability index when prioritizing what area would next receive vaccines. The South Side would jump to the top of the list.
More than 2,050 people have died from the coronavirus and 152,850 have recovered from the disease in the county since the pandemic began.
MORE FROM CBSDFW