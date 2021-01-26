DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco realtor Jenna Ryan, who was arrested following the riot at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, faces two new charges Tuesday, Jan. 26 bringing her total to four.
The four counts include:
Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building
Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building
Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Ryan turned herself in to the FBI on Jan. 15 and was released that evening after being charged with two federal crimes, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Ryan took a private plane to Washington D.C. on the day of the riot.
Following her arrest and release, she told CBS 11 she felt she and everyone who went to the Capitol that day deserved a pardon from then-President Trump.
“I think we all deserve a pardon. I’m facing a prison sentence. I think I do not deserve that and from what I understand, every person is going to be arrested that was there, so I think everyone deserves a pardon, so I would ask the President of the United States to give me a pardon,” she said on Jan. 15.
None of the suspected rioters received a pardon.
On Jan. 21, Ryan was kicked off PayPal for attempting to solicit money for “legal fees and losses” since the Capitol riot.
