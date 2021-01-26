CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Southlake Town Hall was evacuated after someone found a suspicious package Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 26.

Police got the call about the package at 2:00 p.m.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m. Southlake Police tweeted, “Town Hall has reopened. There is no danger and no threat and the streets are being reopened.”

Streets in the area were shut down and the regional bomb squad was called in, but police said nothing dangerous was found.

Southlake Police tweeted at 2:17 p.m., “AVOID TOWN HALL AREA– We are currently working a suspicious package call at Town Hall (1400 Main Street). Please avoid this area while we work.”

 

