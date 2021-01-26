SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to a terror charge after authorities accused him of plotting attacks on the White House and Trump Tower in New York.
Jaylyn Christopher Molina, a resident of Cost — a city about 75 miles west of San Antonio, conspired to provide material support to Islamic State and ISIS.
Kristopher Sean Matthews, of South Carolina, and Molina were charged last year. Prosecutors say their plotting allegedly began in May 2019.
While President Donald Trump was in office, the pair had discussed traveling to Syria to fight with the Islamic State group or carrying out attacks at Trump Tower, the White House, the New York Stock Exchange or the headquarters of federal law enforcement agencies, according to court records.
Molina also pleaded guilty Monday to one count of receiving child pornography after authorities found images on his cellphone while executing a search warrant, federal prosecutors said.
Molina’s sentencing is scheduled for April 22. He faces up to 20 years in prison for the conspiracy charge and up to 20 years in prison on the child porn charge.
