DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police released an image of one of three men suspected of armed robbery of Lulu’s Mexican Restaurant at 1234 Newport Avenue.

Police said it happened on Saturday, Jan. 23, around 1:30 p.m.

Police said the suspects pointed guns at the victims and zip tied them.

After the robbery, they took off in a silver Toyota, model unknown.

The Dallas Police Robbery Unit is hoping someone recognizes the suspect in the images they received of the man running and can tell police who he is.

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or this offense to please contact Detective C. Shaklee at 214-671-3660, cody.shaklee@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

If you would like to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477. Police said to refer to case number 013593-2021.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

Call Crime Stoppers at: 214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

