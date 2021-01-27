FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people have been charged in the April 2020 death of 3-year-old Amari Boone in Fort Worth, police announced Wednesday.
Police said Deondrick Foley was arrested on Jan. 22, 2021 on seven counts of injury to a child by omission causing bodily injury, and Joseph Delancy was arrested for injury to a child by omission causing serious bodily injury. Both were Amari’s caretakers at the time of his death, police said.
Police said the 3-year-old was brought to Cook Children’s Medical Center on April 10, 2020 with critical injuries. He died two days later.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner listed his cause of death as blunt force trauma to his head.
Fort Worth police began an investigation into the child’s death. The department consulted with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, leading to charges of injury to a child by omission.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges may be upgraded.
MORE FROM CBSDFW