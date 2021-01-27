CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a gamers dream — Irving-based 7-Eleven is teaming up with Airbnb to offer a sleepover Game-All-Night Experience. A few lucky North Texans will get a private stay at a new luxury evolution store before it debuts to the public.

The gamers, who book for the all-night deal, will have access to a PlayStation 5 game pod, hooked up to a large screen TV with dual sense controllers. And to welcome them — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the virtual host.

(credit: Airbnb)

The guests will also be granted a one-hour Twitch streaming session with gamer and founder of the gaming organization FaZe Clan, FaZe Temperrr.

Of course, the gamers will have access to all their favorite 7-Eleven foods and can grab drinks from a Slurpee station.

The Airbnb guest opportunity is only available to Dallas County residents who are 18 years and older.

(credit: Airbnb)

Beginning February 1, anyone interested can go online to try and book one of two exclusive stays at the store. Only two nights are up for grabs — on February 26 or February 28 and it will only cost the lucky gamers $11 for the night.

For gaming fans who don’t live in Dallas County 7-Eleven has a nationwide contest to win a Playstation 5 and other gaming prizes every time the individual makes a purchase using the 7-Eleven app.

The high-tech facility is one of six new 7-Eleven Evolution stores that are being tested across the country.

CBSDFW.com Staff