DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a gamers dream — Irving-based 7-Eleven is teaming up with Airbnb to offer a sleepover Game-All-Night Experience. A few lucky North Texans will get a private stay at a new luxury evolution store before it debuts to the public.

The gamers, who book for the all-night deal, will have access to a PlayStation 5 game pod, hooked up to a large screen TV with dual sense controllers. And to welcome them — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the virtual host.

The guests will also be granted a one-hour Twitch streaming session with gamer and founder of the gaming organization FaZe Clan, FaZe Temperrr.

Of course, the gamers will have access to all their favorite 7-Eleven foods and can grab drinks from a Slurpee station.

The Airbnb guest opportunity is only available to Dallas County residents who are 18 years and older.

Beginning February 1, anyone interested can go online to try and book one of two exclusive stays at the store. Only two nights are up for grabs — on February 26 or February 28 and it will only cost the lucky gamers $11 for the night.

For gaming fans who don’t live in Dallas County 7-Eleven has a nationwide contest to win a Playstation 5 and other gaming prizes every time the individual makes a purchase using the 7-Eleven app.

The high-tech facility is one of six new 7-Eleven Evolution stores that are being tested across the country.

