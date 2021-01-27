DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins shared somber news on Wednesday, Jan. 27 regarding COVID-19 deaths in the county.

“Today we report another 1,671 COVID cases and 40 additional deaths, making this the deadliest day thus far in the battle against COVID. These deaths are a result of the high number of COVID cases that have been reported over the last several weeks,” said Judge Jenkins in a statement.

One of the deaths was a Dallas woman in her 20s who died in hospice care, but had not had underlying high risk health conditions.

A total of 2,092 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began about a year ago.

Of the newly reported COVID-19 cases, 1,397 are confirmed cases and 274 are probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 222,409 confirmed cases (PCR test).

There is a cumulative total of 29,638 probable cases (antigen test).

“It is up to all of us to make the small sacrifices that patriotism requires at this time to keep our community and our country as strong as possible in the battle against COVID,” said Judge Jenkins.

DCHHS is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 and 23,794 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11.

With the additional allotment from the State of Texas for Week 7, there are a little more than 4,000 doses remaining for the week.

Four cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who did not have recent travel outside of the U.S.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 2 was 1,835, which is a rate of 69.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 27.5% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 2 (week ending 1/16/21).

Over the past 30 days, there have been 8,567 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 709 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County.

One COVID-19 outbreak in a school in December originated with spread among 11 staff members, with transmission to 10 students, and subsequent additional SARS-CoV-2 infections documented among at least 13 household members of these students and staff.

One death and one hospitalization occurred from this outbreak.

A total of 420 children in Dallas County under 18 years of age have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic, including 32 patients diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children (MIS-C).

Over 80% of reported MIS-C cases in Dallas have occurred in children who are Hispanic or Latino or Black.

There are currently 113 active long-term care facility outbreaks.

A cumulative total of 3,705 residents and 2,120 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of these, 773 have been hospitalized and 417 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Twenty outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days.

A cumulative total of 368 residents and 170 staff members in congregate-living facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The additional deaths reported Wednesday include the following:

– A woman in her 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Hutchins. He expired in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She was hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City or Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Sachse. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She was hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City or Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Desoto. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of an independent living facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in the hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

