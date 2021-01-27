DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Opera has decided to cancel this year’s spring performances due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. The organization expects productions to resume in February 2022.

Those who purchased season tickets for this year will have those passes moved to the 2021/2022 season at no additional cost, along with keeping their preferred seats.

“It is with profound disappointment that TDO has made the decision not to proceed with the 2020/2021 Season performances planned for March and April of this year,” said Ian Derrer, the opera’s general director and CEO. “The ongoing spread of COVID, the level of hospitalizations in our area, and the rate of vaccine rollout is such that we believe we cannot proceed with the modified season we had planned. On the advice of medical experts, and with the full safety of our artists, patrons, and staff of paramount importance, we are moving all our subscribers to the new 2021/2022 Season in the Winspear that will begin February of 2022 with four, full-scale grand opera productions.”

The next season is expected to include performances such as Madame Butterfly, The Barber of Seville and The Pearl Fishers.

The organization said the Joyce DiDonato “VIVA DIVA” concert is still set for May 10, 2021 with socially distanced seating. The Dallas Opera National Vocal Competition, The Hart Institute for Women Conductors Showcase Concert and the Dallas Opera Family Season performances of Jack and the Beanstalk and Doctor Miracle have been delayed until later in the year.

Further information can be found on the Dallas Opera’s website.

