DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas police officer is once again behind bars, charged with Family Violence Assault.
The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office arrested Senior Corporal Keith Huber on Jan. 25, 2021.
This is the second time Huber has been arrested for the same charge.
In October of 2016, Huber turned himself in to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department and was charged with assault that caused bodily injury to a family member.
Huber is currently in the Waxahachie Jail.
He has served the Dallas Police Department since May 2002 and is currently assigned to the Southwest Patrol Division.
Police said Huber is currently on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- 2 New Federal Charges For North Texas Realtor Jenna Ryan Following Capitol Riot
- Southlake Town Hall Reopens After Evacuation Due To Suspicious Package
- Texas AG Ken Paxton Claims ‘Victory’ After Judge Bars President Biden From Enforcing 100-Day Deportation Ban
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)