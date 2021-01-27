UNITED STATES (CBSDFW.COM) – The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of three alleged high-ranking MS-13 leaders.

All three are charged with terrorism offenses and may be hiding in Mexico.

Cesar Humberto Lopez-Larios is wanted for his alleged involvement in the direction of MS-13 activity in the United States, Mexico, and El Salvador. He is alleged to be among the most senior leaders of MS-13 worldwide. Lopez-Larios was charged with several terrorism offenses for his alleged role in ordering numerous acts of violence against civilians, law enforcement, and rival gang members, as well as drug distribution and extortion schemes worldwide. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Lopez-Larios in the United States District Court, Eastern District of New York, on December 16, 2020, after he was charged with Conspiracy to Provide and Conceal Material Support and Resources to Terrorists, Conspiracy to Commit Acts of Terrorism Transcending National Boundaries, Conspiracy to Finance Terrorism, and Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy.

He’s 42-years-old, 5’8″, 240 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and has numerous tattoos throughout his body.

Lopez-Larios has ties to North Hollywood, California, Mexico, and El Salvador.

Hugo Armando Quinteros-Mineros is wanted for his alleged involvement in the direction of MS-13 activity in the United States, Mexico, and El Salvador. He is alleged to be among the most senior leaders of MS-13 worldwide. Quinteros-Mineros was charged with several terrorism offenses for his alleged role in ordering numerous acts of violence against civilians, law enforcement, and rival gang members, as well as drug distribution and extortion schemes worldwide. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Quinteros-Mineros in the United States District Court, Eastern District of New York, on December 16, 2020, after he was charged with Conspiracy to Provide and Conceal Material Support and Resources to Terrorists, Conspiracy to Commit Acts of Terrorism Transcending National Boundaries, Conspiracy to Finance Terrorism, and Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy.

Quinteros-Mineros is 48-years-old, 5’7″, 164 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and has numerous tattoos throughout his body.

Quinteros-Mineros has ties to Mexico.

Freddy Ivan Jandres-Parada is wanted for his alleged involvement in the direction of MS-13 activity in the United States, Mexico, and El Salvador. He is alleged to be among the most senior leaders of MS-13 worldwide. Jandres-Parada has been charged with several terrorism offenses for his alleged role in ordering numerous acts of violence against civilians, law enforcement, and rival gang members, as well as drug distribution and extortion schemes worldwide. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Jandres-Parada in the United States District Court, Eastern District of New York, on December 16, 2020, after he was charged with Conspiracy to Provide and Conceal Material Support and Resources to Terrorists, Conspiracy to Commit Acts of Terrorism Transcending National Boundaries, Conspiracy to Finance Terrorism, and Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy.

Jandres-Parada is 43-years-old, 6’0″, 180 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and has numerous tattoos throughout his body..

Jandres-Parada has ties to Mexico.

Submit tips to 1-866-STP-MS13 (1-866-787-6713).

