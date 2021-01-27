Watch Ken Molestina’s report on CBS 11 at 10. It will be posted here after it airs.

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – For Fort Worth paramedic John Hamilton, the job of answering the call to help while on the clock or off comes naturally.

Hamilton, is a supervisor paramedic and operations manager for MedStar which serves most of Tarrant County, including Fort Worth and areas to the west.

Those close to him say Hamilton is dedicated to overseeing dozens of paramedics, some of whom have become ill with COVID-19.

His co-workers say it’s not uncommon for Hamilton to finish up a supervisor shift only to jump into an ambulance and pick up extra shifts to help cover the void left by his sick employees.

Hamilton’s own supervisor also sang his praises.

Over the last 10 plus years he has never missed a day of work, nor had he ever been late for work. He picks up extra shifts to help out the system, he takes care of his team, he over see’s 30 people,” said Heath Stone.

“I love my job and as they say. Do something you love and you’ll never have to work a day in your life,” said Hamilton. “That’s my job here at MedStar.”

His family says it’s his accomplishments at home that make him their hero.

In the midst of a pandemic and nearly non-stop work at MedStar, he managed to move his senior parents to a home across the street from him.

Then, little by little, he remodeled the whole house.

“He is an exceptional person not just my bias but he is so willing to step up and help anyone,” said his mother Sue Friberg.

Then there’s the ongoing commitment to his wife Monica, and her own grandkids which she and John are in the process of officially adopting them as their own.

“There was never a no or a let’s talk about it. It was like okay let’s go pick them up,” said Monica.

“What I wanted to bring there was a more cohesive family,” said John. “They’re not going anywhere. They’re our kids.”

For all of his work on the front lines and his dedication to his family and kids at home, John Hamilton is a CBS 11 Super One.

A recognition that surely makes him blush.

“I’m sure there’s people more deserving than I am of this, it’s a great honor. I’m quite humbled by it,” he said.

