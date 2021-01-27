CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
THE COLONY (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives with The Colony Police Department discovered a body on Jan. 26 in a wooded area, down in the water in Lake Lewisville along the shoreline of The Colony.

The body was found near the 3800 block of Overlook Court, which is a residential neighborhood at 11:30 a.m.

Police said the identification of the body is unknown at this time. They didn’t says whether or not it was a man or a woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

