DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As they approach their 50th anniversary, one of Dallas’ largest recovery centers for women and teen girls dealing with addiction says their services are needed now more than ever.

“People have been at home and isolated from loved ones and friends,” she says. “It’s just been hard on people, so relapse rates and overdose rates are up,” said Heather Ormand, CEO of Nexus Recovery Center.

It seems the toll the pandemic is taking on mental health is far from over.

“The pandemic has definitely been a barrier to people getting into recovery, getting into the treatment that they need,” says Director of Recovery Support Services Niki Prince.

As the nonprofit celebrates celebrates five decades of helping thousands of women and children dealing with addiction through treatment, counseling and residential services, it is working to expand capabilities by launching a new campaign asking 50 people or organizations to donate $50,000 each.

“With a total goal of $2.5 million we really would like to improve the security, community and dignity here at Nexus,” Ormand says. “We want them only to focus on their recovery, their sobriety and their treatment while they’re here, not worry basic needs or if they’re safe or if they’re kids are safe as well,” Ormand said. “It could have a tremendous impact.”

Long term goals include improving IT infrastructure, hiring more staff to support growth, improving pay and benefits to retain existing staff and purchasing toiletries, linens and clothing for clients

“We will be able to service even more people and extend those services to a different level,” Prince says.

MORE FROM CBSDFW