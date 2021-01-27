ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — An off-duty police officer, who was in uniform, was attacked and pistol-whipped during a robbery in Arlington. The attack happened around 7:30 a.m. outside a Quik Trip convenience store in the 900 block of East Division Street, near Collins.

Investigators say the officer had just gotten off work at the East Patrol District and was in uniform, but wearing a civilian jacket, when he parked near the gas pumps at the store.

At some point a car parked next to his civilian vehicle and three men got out, leaving another inside who officials say moved from the passenger seat to behind the wheel.

According to the officer, the three suspects, who initially said nothing, immediately attacked him. After being hit several times and knocked to the ground one of the men shouted orders.

“One of the suspects demanded his wallet. He did have a firearm on his person, the officer did, but it was again covered up by the jacket,” explained APD Lieutenant Christopher Cook. “He didn’t want them [suspects] to find out that he was armed, because he felt like there could be multiple suspects that had guns as well.”

After giving the men his wallet and cell phone the suspects jumped in the car and began speeding away. It was then that the officer got up and pulled his weapon

“Once the suspects jumped in the car he then did pull his firearm out, the officer did, and draw down on the vehicle. But at that time he heard one of them say ‘He’s got a gun,’ and they peeled out of he parking lot and left,” Cook said. The officer never fired his weapon.

One of our officers left work this morning and stopped at the QT at 901 E. Division. Four suspects assaulted the off-duty officer with a pistol and robbed him. These photos represent the suspect car… 4-door white passenger car. We are working to release video soon. pic.twitter.com/6wpPWwLwfE — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) January 27, 2021

Investigators say the officer was hit several times in the face and on the top of the head with a pistol. The officer, who has not been identified, elected not to go to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The suspects are described as being in their teens or early 20s.

The suspects fled from the scene in a white, 4-door sedan — possibly a Mitsubishi Lancer — that had a paper license tag on it.

Police say there is surveillance video of the attack that will be released later today.

“Regardless of whether this was an officer of not, these are four suspects that we need to catch,” Cook said.

Police are looking into if the attack is related to other robberies in their city and surrounding areas.

