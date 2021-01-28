FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Aledo’s All-American wide receiver JoJo Earle has been named the winner of the 2020 Landry Award, which is given to the top high school football player in North Texas.
Earle capped his high school career earlier this month by leading the Bearcats to their 3rd straight Class 5A Division II state championship.
Earle, who signed to play college football at the University of Alabama, was presented the award in a virtual ceremony Thursday night, Jan. 28.
The other finalists were quarterbacks Quinn Ewers of Southlake Carroll (Ohio State commit), Lucas Lovejoy’s Ralph Rucker (Oklahoma commit), Cedar Hill’s Kaidon Salter (Tennessee signee) and Denton Guyer’s Eli Stowers (Texas A&M signee).
The Landry Award ceremony will be televised at 11pm Saturday, Jan. 30, on CBS 11.
The award, which honors the legacy of the late Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame Coach Tom Landry, is sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
MORE FROM CBSDFW