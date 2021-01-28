ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A bicyclist was struck amid dark and foggy weather conditions in the 3500 block of North Collins Street and later died.
It happened on Jan. 21 at 9:28 p.m.
Investigators said the cyclist was attempting to cross Collins from the west to east. The victim was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing and did not have a light on their bicycle.
A vehicle was traveling southbound on Collins, and the bicyclist failed to yield the right of way to the vehicle. The vehicle struck the bicyclist, who was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators.
The cyclist succumbed to their injuries six days later and passed away on January 27.
No charges are expected in this case.
