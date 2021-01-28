DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The man accused in the murder of James Faith, who was shot while walking his dog with his wife in Dallas, has now been charged with a federal firearms offense, officials said.

Darrin Lopez, 48, is currently in custody in Dixon County, Tennessee on the Dallas County murder warrant. He is also charged with transporting a firearm in interstate commerce with the intent to commit a felony offense, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“This defendant allegedly gunned down an innocent man in broad daylight,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah. “I hope this case makes one thing crystal clear: If you carry a gun across state lines in order to commit violence, you will be subject to federal prosecution.”

On Oct. 9, 2020, Faith, an information technology director for American Airlines, was gunned down near his home in the 1000 block of South Waverly Drive.

Dallas police said Lopez was Faith’s wife’s ex-boyfriend and that he allegedly drove from Tennessee to kill him. Lopez was arrested by an ATF special response team on Monday, Jan. 11.

Police said the investigation revealed that Faith’s wife and Lopez exchanged more than 14,000 calls and texts between Sept. 30 and Oct. 30 of 2020.

Detectives found text messages from Faith’s wife to a friend that described her relationship with Lopez as a “full-blown emotional affair.” Faith’s wife has not been charged in the murder of her husband.

