By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for a man who smashed a woman’s car window at Greenwood Cemetery and stole her purse.

The theft happened on Jan. 23.

Not long after it, the victim received an alert that a transaction was made from one her stolen cards at the Target on Carroll Street.

(credit: Fort Worth Police Dept.)

The suspect is in his mid-to-late 20s. He was seen in a silver, late model Ford sedan, possibly a Fusion. The car has temporary dealer tags.

(credit: Fort Worth Police Dept.)

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call 817.392.4628.

