FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for a man who smashed a woman’s car window at Greenwood Cemetery and stole her purse.
The theft happened on Jan. 23.
Not long after it, the victim received an alert that a transaction was made from one her stolen cards at the Target on Carroll Street.
The suspect is in his mid-to-late 20s. He was seen in a silver, late model Ford sedan, possibly a Fusion. The car has temporary dealer tags.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call 817.392.4628.
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- Pair Of 14-Year-Olds Arrested In Fatal Stabbing Of Uber Eats Driver Ryan Munsie
- Texas Gov. Abbott Directs State Agencies To Challenge Federal Actions That ‘Threaten’ Energy Industry
- Fort Worth N95 Mask Company Initially Discarded As Tarrant County Supplier