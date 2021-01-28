TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Hurst police arrested Anthony Young, 43, in connection to the death of 65-year-old Laurel Schick.
She was found dead Monday in her apartment at the Arts at Park Place Apartments in the 600 block of Arcadia St.
Officers were called to perform a welfare check on Schick when the found her.
Police said evidence indicated that Schick was murdered.
Subsequent information and evidence led detectives to Young in Fort Worth.
He was taken into custody and transported to the Tarrant County Jail where he was booked.
It’s unclear what Young’s alleged motive was.
MORE FROM CBSDFW