BLUE MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Blue Mound police are searching for a man who presented a fraudulent temporary paper Texas driver’s license to buy a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle from Texas Toys Motorcycle Sales valued at $17,000.
The suspect left the store on Jan. 25 with the motorcycle and no down payment. He later tried to fraudulently purchase a trike in Bedford but the salesman became suspicious and the man fled in an older small blue Nissan truck with a female driving. He’s pictured below with the trike he attempted to scam from the Bedford dealership.
Police also provided a photo of the actual 2016 Harley-Davidson Touring Road Glide Special motorcycle he stole.
Texas Toys Motorcycle Sales is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who identifies the suspect.
