NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As you watch your favorite college basketball team this week, you may notice something a little different about the game.

It’s Coaches vs. Cancer Suits And Sneakers Week, a nationwide event that unites coaches, players, and fans for a common cause — saving lives from cancers.

A cause that hits close to home for Southern Methodist University (SMU) head basketball Coach Tim Jankovich, who lost his mom to cancer.

“I think about her all the time, but when this week comes you double down on that and it makes you even more aware to give, to raise awareness and I hope people support because [the cause] is bigger than life,” Jankovich says.

Each year, coaches and their staff take part in the cause by wearing special sneakers with their suits on the sidelines. Jeff Fehlis, with the American Cancer Society, says amid the pandemic, the coaches and their staff will also be wearing special masks promoting the cause.

“It brings the attention to the competitiveness and the fight that we are in,” Fehlis says. “We can’t stop because cancer hasn’t stopped.”

Coaches vs. Cancer has raised $125 million for the cause since it was started back in 1993.

MORE FROM CBSDFW