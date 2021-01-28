DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – From Walmart to the Texas Motor Speedway, there could soon be more options for people trying to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Next week we’re doing a big jump, which is over 32,000 vaccines coming to Denton County, Texas,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

To handle triple the amount of doses it received this week, Denton County plans to open a much bigger drive-thru clinic.

“We’re looking to mobilize our great partners out at Texas Motor Speedway so we can have one of the largest mega sites in all of DFW,” Judge Eads said.

Setting up a vaccination site at Texas Motor Speedway will allow the county to scale their efforts, vaccinating hundreds an hour by appointment only.

The massive operation will be made possible by first responders from a variety of agencies in Denton County and a lot of volunteers too.

“For right now, I think the large hub approach really is the best one, and I think the State of Texas agrees,” he said.

Pharmacies are also prepared to help expedite the rollout too.

So far, three Walmarts in North Texas have been approved to distribute the vaccine.

The Biden Administration is reportedly working to send vaccines directly to retail pharmacies for the first time as soon as February.

The move is meant to make it easier for more people to get the shot as the virus continues to spread.

“Pretty much if you leave your house right now, how many pharmacies do you pass just to get to your local grocery store?” said Dr. Emanuel George with the UNTHSC College of Pharmacy. “And oh yea, your grocery store probably has a pharmacy as well. So it just provides a layer of convenience.”

The biggest hurdle to reaching that level of availability is how much of the vaccine is available.

“If we can fix the supply issue, community pharmacies will be able to handle the demand,” Dr. George said.

