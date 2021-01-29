DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With one day of reporting left to go, Dallas County has already seen its deadliest week to COVID-19 since the pandemic began as it added 30 more deaths on Friday.

The county has, so far, seen 163 deaths this week, which surpasses last week’s death count of 138. A total of 2,159 deaths to COVID-19 have been reported in the county.

“We know January and February will be a dark winter for North Texas with COVID infections and deaths. The decisions we make today will have an impact on how fast our numbers will improve,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 1,809 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 30 Deaths,

Including 315 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/6DxWLCuaje — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) January 29, 2021

The youngest patient from Friday’s death count was a Dallas man in his 40s who was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The county also reported 1,809 new cases of the virus, which brings the total to 225,282. The total is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

There are currently 1,007 patients with COVID-19 in area hospitals in Dallas County as of Thursday, Jan. 28.

In Tarrant County, 1,437 new cases and 19 more deaths were reported on Friday. The county’s totals are now at 215,048 cases and 2,160 deaths.

