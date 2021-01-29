CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A firefighter with Dallas Fire Rescue was injured while putting out flames at a home early Friday morning.

Fire crews had been called to a house fire in the 2900 block of Reservoir Street when the accident happened.

DFR officials say the firefighter was not burned, but suffered a knee injury while fighting the blaze. The first responder, whose name has not been released, is expected to be okay.

In addition to fire trucks, an ambulance was sent to the scene, but there were other injuries reported.

No word on damage estimates at the home.

