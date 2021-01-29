FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A horrible scene in Fort Worth after a customer walks into a convenience store and finds the clerk shot dead, lying on the floor.
The male victim was discovered during the early evening hours on January 28. Police were called to the the A-C Food Store in the 3600 block of East Rosedale Street around 7:30 p.m.
Investigators say the customer immediately called 911 after finding the victim.
Emergency crews were called but the victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
As it stands, police continue to investigate the shooting but have named no suspects and made no arrests.
MORE FROM CBSDFW