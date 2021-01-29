TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Police say a meth and crack fueled binge led to the violent death of Laurel Schick, 65, allegedly at the hands of her fiancé Anthony Young.

The 43-year-old was arrested after Schick was found dead on Monday in her apartment at the Arts at Park Place Apartments in the 600 block of Arcadia St.

They met at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting and had lived together for six months.

Young’s sister told police that the day after the alleged homicide, he showed up at her house and mentioned that “Schick had passed out on the floor,” before going to lay down to “sleep it off.” She said he was high on drugs and told her he wasn’t sure if Schick “was ok or not,” according to the affidavit.

Schick’s upstairs neighbor told police that she heard yelling on Jan. 23 coming from the victim’s apartment. She also heard what sounded like tables and glass being thrown and broken around the apartment. The neighbor said the commotion stopped at 2 p.m. and Young left in Schick’s car, not his truck. He also moved his truck before taking Schick’s car and driving it to the dumpster, according to the neighbor. He then left in Schick’s car.

One detective who responded to the scene described it as, “the aftermath of a very violent physical fight.” Furniture was overturned, shattered and broken glass was everywhere as well as blood. Schick’s body was underneath a couch; a blanket covering her face. Her throat was cut and she had large lacerations on her head and above her eye.

Violent, blunt force trauma to the head was Schick’s cause of death, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.

After Young’s arrest, and during his interrogation, another detective remarked, “He appeared to have no sympathy, care or sadness in the fact that Schick was deceased.”

Young was tracked down and taken into custody in Fort Worth, police said. He’s currently being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a murder charge.

