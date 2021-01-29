DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for two suspects who they say broke into a Taco Bell and made off with thousands of dollars earlier this month.
Police released surveillance images of the incident that happened at around 5:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan, 1, at 1955 South Buckner Boulevard.
Police said the suspects forced their way in, broke open a safe and escaped with about $15,000. The suspects left in the vehicle shown through the surveillance images.
Anyone who may have information on the suspects is asked to call police at 214.671.0112.
MORE FROM CBSDFW