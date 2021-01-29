CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for two suspects who they say broke into a Taco Bell and made off with thousands of dollars earlier this month.

Police released surveillance images of the incident that happened at around 5:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan, 1, at 1955 South Buckner Boulevard.

Surveillance images from burglary at Taco Bell in Dallas on Jan. 1, 2021. (Source: Dallas Police Department)

Police said the suspects forced their way in, broke open a safe and escaped with about $15,000. The suspects left in the vehicle shown through the surveillance images.

Anyone who may have information on the suspects is asked to call police at 214.671.0112.

