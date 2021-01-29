FORT BLISS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Officials said nearly a dozen soldiers were injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at the Army base in Fort Bliss, Texas.
The 1st Armored Division statement said a total of 11 soldiers were injured — two of them critically. All were placed under the observation of medical professionals.
The incident is under investigation, the statement said. No further details were released.
Located in El Paso, Fort Bliss is home to the 1st Armored Division.
