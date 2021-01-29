NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — His songwriting credits include the hits “For the Good Times” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” — now Grammy winner Kris Kristofferson is hanging up his hat.
The Texas-born country music star announced his retirement after five decades and named a manager for his estate.
A press release issued said that the 84-year-old actor and singer-songwriter actually retired last year and his son, John, stepped in to oversee his father’s business, including special projects and his record label KK Records. His estate will be managed by Morris Higham Management, which also manages clients including Kenny Chesney, Barbara and Louise Mandrell and the Roger Miller estate.
Kristofferson, an Oxford scholar born in Brownsville, Texas, brought introspective and poetic lyrics to country music with songs like “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” and “Me and Bobby McGee” and was a member of the supergroup The Highwaymen. He has starred in 70 films and earned a Golden Globe for his performance in “A Star is Born.”
He was inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame and was awarded the Johnny Mercer Award from the Songwriter Hall of Fame. He also received a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy.
As for retiring, the release said Kristofferson will celebrate his 85th birthday this June with several special projects.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
MORE FROM CBSDFW