(CBSDFW.COM) – A couple was arrested in Oklahoma after authorities said the pair allegedly tried to hire a friend in Texas to kill the wife’s ex-husband.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said Friday it arrested Courtney, 25, and Dustin Deatherage, 26, on charges of solicitation of murder.
The OSBI said Courtney Deatherage and a friend in Texas had agreed on a $500 total payment in the murder-for-hire plot and that she would also provide a gun.
The friend ended up reporting the situation to law enforcement, the OSBI said.
The OSBI said the friend traveled from Texas to meet with the couple on Jan. 22, 2021. Courtney Deatherage gave the friend a loaded 12-gauge shotgun and a $100 down payment while all three were inside Courtney’s vehicle, the OSBI said.
Authorities made a traffic stop and took Courtney Deatherage into custody. She was taken to Latimer County Jail on a $100,000 bond but has since bonded out.
On Friday, Jan, 29, the OSBI said Dustin Deatherage was also arrested and taken to jail on a $100,000 bond.
MORE FROM CBSDFW