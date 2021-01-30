DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County ended this week with 183 deaths to COVID-19, which is the most in one week since the pandemic began.

The county reported 1,407 new cases of the virus and 20 deaths on Saturday. Of the 1,407 cases, 237 are considered probable, according to health officials.

There has now been a total of 226,452 cases reported in Dallas County, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. The 20 deaths bring that total to 2,179.

The youngest patients from Saturday’s count were a man and woman in their 40s who were hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

“With 183 deaths, this ends our deadliest week of COVID thus far, and as we said last year, January and February will be our darkest months,” Dallas County Clay Jenkins said.

Health officials said there are 989 patients with COVID-19 in area hospitals in Dallas County as of Friday, Jan. 29.

In Tarrant County, 1,862 cases and 16 deaths were reported on Saturday. The county’s totals are now at 216,910 cases and 2,176 deaths.

