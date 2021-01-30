CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The health director of the Navarro County Health Department, Dr. Kent Rogers, died Saturday afternoon after complications from COVID-19, according to multiple Facebook posts.

The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management said he died just after 2 p.m. with family at his side.

“Dr. Rogers has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 here in Navarro County as our Local Health Authority. His leadership and key stakeholder knowledge have been invaluable as we have navigated this this entire pandemic,” the Navarro County OEM said in a Facebook post.

According to a post on his Facebook page, Rogers decided to move to comfort care after he declined to be on a ventilator for a long term. “Dr. Rogers used most every available treatment for COVID-19, but already diminished lung capacity made recovery difficult,” the post stated.

The post stated that Rogers wanted to leave “one simple message” to the residents: “1) Wear a mask 2) Wash your hands 3) Stay 6 feet away.”

