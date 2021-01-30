CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
(CBSDFW.COM) – There’s hazy conditions in North Texas Saturday after dust from the west was blown in by strong winds.

The North Texas area was under a wind advisory through the day, with peak wind speeds at 48 mph.

Earlier in the afternoon, a CBS 11 camera in Fort Worth captured dust moving in toward the area.

The Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport reported hazy conditions as the dust moved into Dallas County. There was a ground stop for arriving traffic earlier in the day due to the wind.

Highs on Saturday reached 75 degrees at DFW Airport, making it the warmest day this year and the warmest since early December.

