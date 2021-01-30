(CBSDFW.COM) – There’s hazy conditions in North Texas Saturday after dust from the west was blown in by strong winds.
The North Texas area was under a wind advisory through the day, with peak wind speeds at 48 mph.
Earlier in the afternoon, a CBS 11 camera in Fort Worth captured dust moving in toward the area.
HERE COMES THE DUST. Fort Worth time lapse picks up when the wind really started getting going turning to the southwest. Watch horizon and see the dust from the west move toward the city. #CBS11wx #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/XGWgIp3fX3
— Jeffrey Ray (@cbs11jeffrey) January 30, 2021
The Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport reported hazy conditions as the dust moved into Dallas County. There was a ground stop for arriving traffic earlier in the day due to the wind.
DFW Airport reporting "hazy" conditions. Wind blown dust moving into Dallas county now. #CBS11wx #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/vbg6WFbZYy
— Jeffrey Ray (@cbs11jeffrey) January 30, 2021
Highs on Saturday reached 75 degrees at DFW Airport, making it the warmest day this year and the warmest since early December.
