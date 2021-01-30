DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This week, the City of Dallas received 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines to be allocated out of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center starting Thursday.

The drive-up, appointment-only distribution site was meant to be efficient, but throughout the day on Saturday, CBS 11 News saw long lines at the site, with cars lined up for blocks.

It’s a massive operation which, some residents said, shouldn’t be in the heart of downtown.

“It should not have been in downtown Dallas, it should have been outside somewhere in a giant stadium. Somewhere where there is a lot of room,” said Cat Carrell, a vaccine registrant.

One woman said she saw fights breaking out over people cutting in line.

“I was watching a lot of fights, break out behind us over people getting upset,” said Diana Clardy, a vaccine registrant.

Tristan Hallman, the City’s chief of policy and communications, says they had nearly half of their 5,000 allotment to distribute Saturday alone.

He says the long lines were a result of overbooking the site thinking some wouldn’t show, and people coming without appointments.

“They were trying to move them through as quickly as possible but there were some problems today with just the sheer volume of people,” Hallman said.

He says being in line doesn’t promise you a dose, but if you missed out due to the overbooking, you’ll be prioritized next week.

“They’re not assured a dose, although they will be the people who are invited to make the appointments first as soon as we open next week,” Hallman said.

He says now they’re working to make sure the lines don’t happen again.

“The most I can say is stay tuned. Obviously the first week, lots of lessons to go over. The first two days ran pretty smoothly I know there were some people frustrated with the overlapping appointments, obviously that is not a one day fix but they’re trying the best we can,” Hallman said.

