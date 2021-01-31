FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old was identified as the suspect in the shooting death of a Frisco High School student at an apartment complex last week, police said.
Artis Ray Martin was charged with the murder of 17-year-old Chineye Jones and the aggravated assault of another adult male.
The shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, at the Stewart Creek Apartments in the 7500 block of Stonebrook Parkway.
Arriving officers found Jones with gunshot wounds, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. An unidentified man was transported to a hospital in unknown condition with apparent gunshot wounds.
Police said they quickly identified Martin as the suspect and took him into custody. He is being held at the Collin County Detention Facility on a $150,000 bond.
Police said they believe the three people involved were acquaintances and that the shooting was isolated. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who may have more information on the shooting is asked to call police at 972.292.6010.
