DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Sunday reported 1,617 new cases of COVID-19, along with 12 more deaths.

Health officials said 300 of Sunday’s cases are considered probable. The confirmed case count brings the total in the county to 227,769, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

The county also added 12 deaths, for a total of 2,191 deaths to the virus. The youngest patient in Sunday’s count was a Dallas man in his 30s who died in a hospital’s emergency department and had underlying high risk health conditions.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 1,617 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 12 Deaths, including 300 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/2aXozKiw0V — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) January 31, 2021

Dallas County is coming off its deadliest week to COVID-19 since the pandemic began after it reported 183 deaths last week.

New hospitalization data will be released on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Health officials said Saturday that there were 989 patients with COVID-19 in area hospitals as of Friday, Jan. 29.

Dallas County is expecting an allotment of 9,000 doses of the vaccine for distribution this week.

In Tarrant County, 1,888 cases and 36 deaths were reported on Sunday. The county’s totals are now at 218,798 cases and 2,212 deaths.

