DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Dallas will be partnering with Methodist Health System to help distribute thousands of COVID-19 vaccines this week, Mayor Eric Johnson announced Sunday.

The city will be receiving 4,875 doses of the vaccine this week, and the plan is to have Methodist Health give out 3,000 of those at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Oak Cliff, according to the mayor.

This comes after frustrations were seen on Saturday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center as long lines formed with hours-long wait times reported.

Johnson acknowledged those frustrations and issued an apology, saying “we continued to have a link-sharing problem that led to people making unauthorized appointments.”

According to the mayor, the partnership between the city and Methodist Health System has been in the works for weeks but was finalized Sunday.

The hope is for a faster and more efficient distribution process.

“I am proud that we were able to give out 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine last week, and we remain dedicated to inoculating as many people as we possibly can — and to scaling up our efforts as we move forward,” Johnson said. “We are also committed to being as agile as possible under the state’s guidelines as we try to create the best possible experience for our residents who need this lifesaving vaccine. I believe this partnership with one of our finest local medical institutions can elevate our efforts, and I am grateful to Methodist Health System for stepping up to help during this critical time.”

The current plan is for 1,875 doses to be given at the convention center on Wednesday and Thursday and the other 3,000 to be administered on Thursday and Friday.

Those on the Dallas County wait list for the vaccine will be contacted by either the city or Methodist Health.

