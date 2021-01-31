ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A person is dead after falling onto a roadway and being hit by an 18-wheeler during a fight with another person Saturday evening, Arlington police said.

Police said they responded to the incident just after 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Abram Street. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was transported to a hospital, where they later died.

According to police, the victim was involved in a physical fight with another on a nearby sidewalk. The victim then apparently lost balance, fell onto the street and was hit by an oncoming commercial vehicle consisting of a truck tractor and tanker trailer, police said.

Police said the driver of the truck stopped to check on the person but drove away before officers arrived. The driver did return while officers were still investigating the scene and was interviewed by detectives, police said.

There have been no charges filed against the driver at this time.

According to police, investigators looked at nearby surveillance video, which showed the victim was not intentionally pushed into the street by the other person involved in the fight.

