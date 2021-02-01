DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Medical personnel from Denton County Public Health, the Medical Reserve Corps and area fire departments will vaccinate people beginning Feb. 2 at Texas Motor Speedway.

An estimated 30,000 residents who have appointments through the Denton County Vaccine Interest Portal are expected.

“This is the largest drive-through clinic we know of in the state and, possibly, the U.S.,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “It is an ambitious undertaking but one the Denton County Commissioners Court feels good about with the help of more than 400 county staff, volunteers, fire and police personnel from our surrounding communities, CoServ and Texas Motor Speedway.”

Three clinics with 16 drive-through lanes will vaccinate 1,000 people per hour. People will remain in their vehicles for their “safety and convenience” as they pass through a series of tents to receive COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer.

“The ability to vaccinate 10,000 individuals in one day is a monumental task,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH. “We are thankful for the support from Texas Motor Speedway, various cities generously providing additional staffing, and staff from multiple Denton County departments working in unison to provide mass vaccination to our community.”

The first clinic will begin Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. No walk-ins will are allowed. Message boards and directional signs will guide all registered recipients through the complex to the vaccination drive-through clinic located at 2401 Petty Place on Texas Motor Speedway property.

Situated off Interstate 35W at Texas 114, Texas Motor Speedway was the logical choice for the massive clinic with its 131-acre parking footprint. Last summer Texas Motor Speedway hosted more than 30 graduation ceremonies for seniors across North Texas.

“Texas Motor Speedway is honored to be working again with Judge Eads and his staff to provide Denton County residents with a safe, efficient and convenient location for these vital COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage. “The goal for the incredible scale of these clinics is to get as many North Texans vaccinated as quickly as possible which, in turn, will eventually allow everyone to safely open back up as soon as possible.”

Additional clinics on Thursday, Feb. 4, and Friday, Feb. 5 will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Texas Motor Speedway. Only individuals with appointments and the proper identification will be allowed onsite.

Denton County residents in tiers 1A and 1B can sign up for a waitlist to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on the Denton County Vaccine Interest Portal at DentonCounty.gov/COVID19vaccine. As of Jan. 31, 2021, a total of 160,233 residents were on the waitlist.

Volunteers also are needed for future clinics. Anyone interested should join the Medical Reserve Corps.

