FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One adult and two children have been seriously hurt in a fire in Fort Worth.

All three of them are in serious to critical condition, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

The children are both under 5 years old, a department spokesperson said.

The fire started around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, at a home in the 2100 block of S. Jennings, just south of the hospital district.

The fire department later described it as an apartment behind a main house.

Three MedStar ambulances and a CareFlite helicopter were called to the scene.

At least one person was taken out on a stretcher and put on the helicopter.

