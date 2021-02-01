FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One adult and two children have been seriously hurt in a fire in Fort Worth.
All three of them are in serious to critical condition, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.
The children are both under 5 years old, a department spokesperson said.
The fire started around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, at a home in the 2100 block of S. Jennings, just south of the hospital district.
The fire department later described it as an apartment behind a main house.
Three MedStar ambulances and a CareFlite helicopter were called to the scene.
At least one person was taken out on a stretcher and put on the helicopter.
More to come.
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- Some Dallas Doctors ‘Stunned’ That Dozens Who Got COVID-19 Vaccine Have Not Returned For 2nd Dose
- Denton Man William Adam Jonathan Smith Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Trafficking 17-Year-Old Girl
- North Texas Town Offering Free WiFi Hotspots Through Library To Provide Uninterrupted Internet Access