ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — He was found guilty of exploiting children and committing other child pornography crimes, now an Arlington man is headed to federal prison for 50 years.
Terry Ray Carter, pleaded guilty in the fall of 2020 to sexual exploitation of children and transportation of child pornography. He was sentenced on January 29.
“The FBI will continue working with our partners to apprehend and hold child predators accountable for their actions,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno. “We ask the public to alert us and local law enforcement if they suspect anyone is a victim of child exploitation.”
In the summer of 2020, FBI agents in Kansas was investigating a man there who was allegedly involved in child porn crimes. That person identified Carter as a person he had chatted with on social media who was believed to be be producing child porn.
Using an undercover social media profile, the FBI began investigating Carter.
Carter unknowingly exchanged messages with an undercover officer, during which he acknowledged committing sexual acts with a minor and also sent the officer images and videos of child pornography.
After serving a federal search warrant at Carter’s home in Arlington, the 34-year-old agreed to be interviewed and admitted that he sent and received child porn through over social media. He also confessed to producing multiple child pornography images and videos using his cell phone.
