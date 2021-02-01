FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement is searching for three armed women who robbed the Quick Track convenience store at Bryant Irvin Road and Overton Ridge Boulevard.

The robbery happened on Jan. 22 at 6 a.m.

The suspects pointed handguns at an employee and demanded money. They also demanded property from a customer who told the suspects they “didn’t have anything.”

The suspects forced the employee to place the money in a bag and fled the store on foot.

Store surveillance shows the suspects wearing hooded jackets and masks. Audio and video analysis indicated the suspects are women.

Police described the first woman as White or Hispanic and 5 feet, 9 inches tall. She wore white tennis shoes.

The second suspect is a Black female, 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

The third suspect is a Black female and approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall. She carried a semiautomatic handgun left-handed.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call 817.392.4469.

