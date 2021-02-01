CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement is searching for three armed women who robbed the Quick Track convenience store at Bryant Irvin Road and Overton Ridge Boulevard.

The robbery happened on Jan. 22 at 6 a.m.

The suspects pointed handguns at an employee and demanded money. They also demanded property from a customer who told the suspects they “didn’t have anything.”

The suspects forced the employee to place the money in a bag and fled the store on foot.

Store surveillance shows the suspects wearing hooded jackets and masks. Audio and video analysis indicated the suspects are women.

(credit: Fort Worth Police Dept.)

Police described the first woman as White or Hispanic and 5 feet, 9 inches tall. She wore white tennis shoes.

The second suspect is a Black female, 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

The third suspect is a Black female and approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall. She carried a semiautomatic handgun left-handed.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call 817.392.4469.

