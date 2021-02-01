NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Super Bowl LV is just days away, so you need to start planning your ‘snack spread’ menu to munch on during the big game.

All this week members of the CBS 11 News This Morning crew is inviting you into their homes and sharing some of their favorite recipes.

First up — Itzel Hernandez makes taquitos.

Shredded brisket or chicken

Tortillas

Shredded lettuce

Mozzarella cheese

Sour cream

2 avocados

2 tablespoons of chopped onions

2 tablespoons of chopped tomatoes

1 tablespoon of serrano peppers

1/4 a teaspoon of pepper

1/2 a teaspoon of salt

1/4 a teaspoon garlic powder (optional)

Warm the tortillas: Before heating up your tortillas, make sure they are not stuck together. Grab your tortillas, wrap them in a napkin and put them inside a plastic bag. Heat them in a microwave for about a minute or two.

Roll your taquitos: As soon as your tortillas come out of the microwave fill them up with the shredded the meat of your preference (brisket, chicken, beef, etc.) Cooking tip: Place the meat at one edge of your tortilla and roll your tortilla tight and press your taquito down firmly once you have rolled it out — this way your taquito won’t unfold while frying.

Frying your taquitos: Heat a non-stick pan with abundant oil to medium heat — a way to check if your oil is hot enough is to toss in a little piece of onion and if bubbles form around it then your oil is ready to fry. Carefully place your taquitos in the pan and flip them around almost every 30 seconds — until they turn a nice golden brown. Once they are fried, place them in a tray with napkins to help absorb the extra oil.

Making guacamole: For every two avocados you will use 2 tablespoons chopped onions, 2 tablespoons tomatoes and 1 tablespoon serrano peppers. Make sure all these ingredients are finely chopped, so they will spread evenly through the guacamole. Season your guacamole with ¼ teaspoon pepper, ½ teaspoon salt and if you like garlic you can use about ¼ teaspoon of garlic powder, but this is optional. With a spoon or fork, mix and smash all your ingredients firmly; this way you will still have chunks of the avocado in almost every bite.

Decoration (Optional): Place your taquitos and guacamole on a plate and decorate your taquitos with shredded lettuce, mozzarella cheese and sour cream on top — and ta-da! There you have taquitos ready to enjoy with family at home while watching the Super Bowl.