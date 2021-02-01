ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Starting February 1 Arlington Water Utilities will start disconnecting service to residents with balances past due 60 days or more.

As of January 29 that included nearly 4,000 customers, with outstanding balances totaling some $850,000.

There is still time for anyone who needs assistance to reach out to the city and set up a payment plan.

The Arlington Water Utilities’ Care and Share Fund also provides assistance with water bills for customers who are facing temporary financial problems and crises.

To find out if you you meet income guidelines and other requirements for assistance contact the following agencies:

According to the city, Community Action Partners is also providing aid to Tarrant County residents. Click here for information about that program.

The City of Arlington has also received state and federal funding to help residents whose income has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit the Arlington Housing Authority website for more details. You can also inquire about CARES Act funding via email at homelessassistance@arlingtonhousing.us or call 817-276-6762.